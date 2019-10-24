The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERTHA ANGLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERTHA FLORINE ANGLE


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERTHA FLORINE ANGLE Obituary




BERTHA FLORINE ANGLE, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1935, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leslie and Maggie Eplin Stamper. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Angle Jr. and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by three sons, Charles R. Angle (Kim), Mark A. Angle (Mary) and Paul M. Angle; one sister, Bertie Burdette (Jim); one brother, Henry Stamper (Renie); five grandchildren, Kaylynn Angle, Kaleb Angle, Samantha Angle, Matt Merson and Bethany Merson; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Merson. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Mike Plants officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERTHA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now