BERTHA FLORINE ANGLE, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1935, in Chapmanville, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leslie and Maggie Eplin Stamper. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Angle Jr. and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by three sons, Charles R. Angle (Kim), Mark A. Angle (Mary) and Paul M. Angle; one sister, Bertie Burdette (Jim); one brother, Henry Stamper (Renie); five grandchildren, Kaylynn Angle, Kaleb Angle, Samantha Angle, Matt Merson and Bethany Merson; and one great-grandchild, Madelyn Merson. Funeral services will be conducted noon Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Mike Plants officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019