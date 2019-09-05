|
BESS IRENE OSBORNE, 79, of Barboursville, wife of Donald E. Osborne, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born June 2, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Deward and Eunice Ferguson Simpson. Additional family that have preceded her in death were three sisters, Lillie Foster, Rosetta Simpson and Francis Lusk; and a brother, Robert Simpson. Bess was a retired teacher, having worked with Southwestern Head Start for 33 years. She was a member of the Bloomingdale Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Donald, survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Penny and Ernie Perdue of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Jessica and Shawn Johnson of Huntington; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jim and Sandy Osborne of Barboursville, and Steve Osborne of Barboursville; a brother, Gary Simpson; and five grandchildren, Jordan Osborne and his wife Hannah Osborne, Alex Perdue and his wife Amanda Perdue, Nathan Perdue, Brittany Osborne and fiance Charlie Beckelhimer, and Bradley Johnson. A celebration of life gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be given to the Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019