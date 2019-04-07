The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY MEADOWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY ANN MEADOWS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY ANN MEADOWS Obituary




BETTY ANN MEADOWS went to be with the Lord on April 3. Betty was a homemaker and caregiver and a member of Good Samaritan Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Franklin Meadows. She has one son, Kevin Lee Meadows (Jennifer); and three grandchildren, Jackson Anthony, William Patrick and Nicholas Gregory of LaPlata, Md. Betty was the daughter of the late Bernard Arnold and Ola Chaffin Dowis. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Dowis (Bonita); and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Meadows (Bill) Strathman and Jean Meadows (Frazier) Eskew. Survivors include her brother, Bobby Joe (Alice Gail); nieces, Penny Dowis (Randy) Wiles, Col. (Ret.) Katrina Dowis, Mindy Dowis (Bryan) Davis, Karie Dowis (Tom) Spurlock; nephews, Russell (Diana) Dowis and Jonathan Brice (Amy) Dowis; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and very close friends including Judy Lycans and Lorraine Troglin. Contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Church, 1610 Florence Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bob Hale at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now