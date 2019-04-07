







BETTY ANN MEADOWS went to be with the Lord on April 3. Betty was a homemaker and caregiver and a member of Good Samaritan Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Homer Franklin Meadows. She has one son, Kevin Lee Meadows (Jennifer); and three grandchildren, Jackson Anthony, William Patrick and Nicholas Gregory of LaPlata, Md. Betty was the daughter of the late Bernard Arnold and Ola Chaffin Dowis. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Ray Dowis (Bonita); and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Meadows (Bill) Strathman and Jean Meadows (Frazier) Eskew. Survivors include her brother, Bobby Joe (Alice Gail); nieces, Penny Dowis (Randy) Wiles, Col. (Ret.) Katrina Dowis, Mindy Dowis (Bryan) Davis, Karie Dowis (Tom) Spurlock; nephews, Russell (Diana) Dowis and Jonathan Brice (Amy) Dowis; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and very close friends including Judy Lycans and Lorraine Troglin. Contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Church, 1610 Florence Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bob Hale at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Entombment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.