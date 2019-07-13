







BETTY ANN SHURECK CARROLL, formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away at age 86 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, on the morning of June 21, 2019. Betty was the third of four children born to Walter H. and Emma C. Conrad. Her formative years were spent growing up in Maryland before graduating from Williamsport High School. Betty enjoyed working with the public and held numerous positions where she was able to use her God-given talents and abilities to better serve her customers, both in Maryland and then after her move to Proctorville, Ohio, in 1973. Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Berkley H. and Bettie Lou Conrad; sister, Maudie (Connie) Shank; former spouse, Joseph A. Shureck; and her beloved husband, Charles F. Carroll. Those who remain to cherish and honor her memory are her sister and brother-in-law, Emma Jane and Ronald Cline of Williamsport, Maryland; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Finley of Franklin Furnace, Ohio; daughter and son-in-law, Jo Ann Halfhill Carroll and Michael Carroll of Proctorville, Ohio; stepdaughter, Rebeca J. Carroll Woehrle of Grove City, Ohio; along with a host of nieces and nephews who will miss her love and laughter. At her request, Betty has become a donor to the Joan C. Edwards Medical School at Marshall University. A memorial to honor the life of this very special lady will be held at a later time. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019