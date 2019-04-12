The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
BETTY BYRD SHEPHERD


BETTY BYRD SHEPHERD, 87, of Huntington, widow of Clifford Shepherd, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Roger Mooney. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. She was born September 25, 1931, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Harry Lawrence and Juanita Bailey Byrd. Betty was a mother and a homemaker and a member of Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Callie and Milton Bailey; sons-in-law, David Chessor and Sam Rowe; and brother-in-law, Donald Cook. Survivors include four daughters and two sons-in-law, Callie Chessor, Debbie Shepherd, Sherry and Van Ford and Lori and Tim Adkins; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Cook; and numerous family members and Church family members. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the Reger Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
