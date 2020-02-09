|
BETTY COLLINS, 89, of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away February 6, 2020, at her home. She was born November 26, 1930, in Barboursville, W.Va., the daughter of Forrest and Mabel Jarrell Mason. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Laymon R., and son, Darrell Gene Collins. After her children had grown, Betty started a career with Fuller Brush. She was a resident of Everest Avenue where she made lifelong friends and relationships. She was an avid card player and loved to travel. She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend that will be missed by all who knew her. Betty is survived by her son, Richard Collins (Carolyn) of Milton, W.Va., Laura Hudnall (Tim) of Culloden, W.Va.; grandsons, Chris Collins, Sky David Hizer (Tammy); and great-grandchildren, Hali, Candace and Zane. The family would like to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to her caregivers, Dawn, Teresa, Sherri, Rina, Rachel, Debby and Ashley. There will be a celebration of Betty's life at 2 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. There will be a gathering of family and friends from noon until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.
