BETTY COMBS HAWES


1932 - 2020
BETTY COMBS HAWES Obituary

BETTY COMBS HAWES, age 87, of Apple Valley, California, and formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late William "Bill" and Matilda Combs. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Alvin "Joe" Combs and William Combs Jr., and sister, Margaret Lucas. She is survived by husband, Thomas Hawes, daughters, Vickie (Gus) Garcia and Gail Johnson, sisters, Alberta (Bob) Williams, Evelyn (Gary) Ray, Ethel Spangler, Patricia (Joe) Edmonds, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
