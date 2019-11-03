The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BETTY FRANCES KEATON

BETTY FRANCES KEATON Obituary




BETTY FRANCES KEATON, 91, of St. Albans, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born October 28, 1928, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Talmage and Essie Brown Ball. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Cecil "Bud" Keaton; one son, Douglas Keaton; one brother, Murrel Ball; and three sisters, Winifred Browning, Dora Kuhn and Patricia Nibert. She is survived by one son, Charles "Chuck" Keaton (Kimberly); daughter-in-law, Susan Keaton; one sister, Edna Ball; four grandchildren, Sarah Wilkes, Melissa Burr (Kevin), Mark Keaton, Monica Keaton, and their mother, Karen; ten great-grandchildren, Landon, Jackson, Harley, Leeanna, Alexis, Jamie, Charlie, Leisy, Becca and Dougie; three step-grandchildren, Heather, Tabitha and Anthony; six step-great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Christian, A.J., Harley, Kali and Ritchie; and one step-great-great-grandchild, Xion. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Kent Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
