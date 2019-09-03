|
BETTY GAY CAMPBELL BRYANT, 94, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left this life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at John Knox Village Retirement Community in Pompano Beach, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Simeon Joseph "Joe" Bryant Jr. of Bramwell, West Virginia; as well as her brother, Wallace William Campbell, and sister, Mary Jane Campbell Munsey. Betty was born April 1, 1925, in Killarney, West Virginia, to the late Bud Elwood Campbell and Sallie Pauline Jones Campbell. She attended nursing school at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, and went on to work as a surgical nurse at Broward General Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for 38 years. Betty was a dedicated bridge player throughout her life and made many treasured friends playing the game. She was very artistic and a collector of lovely antiques and significant art she shared with her family. Her loved ones will always appreciate the memories created by her frugality, stoicism and fabulous sense of humor. She is survived by her son, John Newbold Bryant (Sally) of Tallahassee, Florida; daughter, Sally Bryant Oxley of Huntington; granddaughter, Lauren Oxley Mayo (Nicholas) of Huntington; grandson, John Bryant Oxley (Cindy) of Huntington; grandson, Evan Campbell Bryant (Cissy) of Tallahassee, Florida; granddaughter, Madelyn Curley of Studio City, California; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Amos and Bran Mayo, Pippa, Taz and Beatrice Oxley, and Katarina Curley; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Leon Oxley, who provided her with sound financial advice for many years. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Woodlands at John Knox Village for the great care she has received the last five years. There will be a memorial service Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1015 5th Avenue, Huntington, West Virginia, 25701, with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made in her name to The Logos Program at First Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019