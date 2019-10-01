|
|
BETTY JANE BOSTER, 93 of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 27, 1926, in Mason County, W.Va., to the late William and Hazel Birchfield. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David J. Boster, and eight siblings. She is survived by three daughters, Margaret L., Linda K., and Sandra A. Boster; two sons, David (Diana) Boster and Steve (Linda Lee) Boster; two grandsons, David (Melanie) Boster and Daniel (Nicole) Boster; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, and Lily Boster; one sister, Alma Canaday; two brothers, Burl (Doris) Birchfield and Clarance (Kathrine) Birchfield; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member of Apostolic Life Cathedral. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton Street, Huntington, W.Va., with service to follow at 7 p.m. by Bishop E.S. Harper. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019