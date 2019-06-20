The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
More Obituaries for BETTY KOEHLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JANE KOEHLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY JANE KOEHLER Obituary




BETTY JANE KOEHLER, 89, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. She was born September 16, 1929, in Kanawha County, W.Va., daughter of the late John and Ethel Goody Massey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reinhard Koehler; one son, Julius John Koehler; one great-grandchild, Elizabeth Watts; one sister, Youvonne Reed; and two brothers, John Massey and Charlie Massey. Betty is survived by her four children, Donald (Ruthie) Clark, Ianna Sue Watts, Ethel (Shawn) Copenhaver and Joy Darlene Watts; 13 grandchildren, two of whom she raised, Betty (Jesse) Waddell and Misty McCoy; 21 great-grandchildren; and a loving brother-in-law, Darrell (Duke) Reed. Funeral service will be noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. The family would like to thank Heartland of Riverview for their loving care. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
