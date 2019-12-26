Home

Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for BETTY MCCOY
BETTY JANE SMITH MCCORD MCCOY


1929 - 2019
BETTY JANE SMITH MCCORD MCCOY Obituary

BETTY JANE SMITH MCCORD MCCOY, 90, of Huntington, widow of Thomas McCord and William McCoy, passed away December 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. by Pastor Joe Ward. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Jane was born on September 19, 1929, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Virgil and Tressa Marks Smith. In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, David McCord; granddaughter, Sarah Jane Ferguson; three brothers; and one sister. She was a homemaker and a foster grandparent for over 22 years. She is survived by her children and spouses, Mike and Toni McCord, Pam and Greg Clark and Mary and David Ferguson; grandchildren, Amy and Jeremy Reed and David Ferguson II; five great-grandchildren, Haley, Benjamin and Jacob Reed, Rylan Gillespie and Phoenix Alexander Black; niece, Ruthie Ward; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, until service time at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2019
