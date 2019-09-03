|
BETTY JEAN JACKSON OSHEL, born Jan. 29, 1930, in Huntington, passed on to her eternally peaceful home Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, at 89 years young. Her parents were Ezra and Mary Jackson. Betty was one of three children and was preceded in death by her infant brother in 1928 and her beloved sister, Peggy Lee Jackson Drumm, in 1996. Betty's childhood nickname was "Cookie," then after leaving home it became "Beaj." Betty skipped 1st grade because her sister, Peggy, played school with her so much that she learned a lot before she began school. As Betty put it, Peggy was "so bossy," and she (Betty) was not, that she didn't have much of a choice. Betty graduated from Huntington High School in 1948, Marshal University in 1952 with a B.A. and with her Master's degree in music education in 1954. Betty taught music (choir, violin and piano) in the Cabell County school system, lastly at Huntington High School for 35 years, retiring in 1985. Betty played violin in the Huntington Symphony for many years. Through all Betty's last few years, she told "everyone" how she had to "run up and down four flights of stairs to and from her classroom" and couldn't believe they didn't let her have a key to the elevator! Betty was a life member of the Huntington Calligraphers Guild. Betty enjoyed shooting pistols and rifles and "was pretty good" up on the hillside behind her and her then-husband's home. Her other fond memories were of raising two bee hives and collecting the honey. Betty loved reading mystery novels, journaling and later watching TV crime shows, and of course her two precious Siamese cats. Betty is survived by nieces and nephew, Joy A. Snyder of San Anselmo, Calif., Robert L. Drumm of Corsica, Pa., Julie A. Kanniard of Mount Vernon, TX, Jenny L. Drumm of Gladewater, TX; close cousin, Martha J. Edwards of North Carolina; grand-nephews, Aaron Snyder and wife Heather of California, David Drumm and Lauren Riley of Kentucky, Bob Kanniard of Texas; and great-grand-nephews, Trystan Kanniard of Texas, Blake Snyder of California; and great-grand-niece, Courtney Snyder of California; as well as a lifetime of students and friends. Graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation or procession to the cemetery. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019