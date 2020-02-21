|
BETTY JEANETTE BOOHER WAGNER, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Indianapolis, widow of Ronald Dean Wagner Sr., died Feb. 19 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired bookkeeper for Big Lot Company, Indianapolis. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Word of Life Full Gospel Church, Indianapolis; burial in White Lick Cemetery, Mooresville, Ind. Visitation is two hours before service at the church. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting in arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com or www.carlislebranson.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2020