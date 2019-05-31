







BETTY JO PATTON, 92, passed away May 27, 2019, at The Wyngate in Barboursville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Beard Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., by her nephew, Dr. J. Steven Tardy. The burial will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va . Betty Patton was born February 14, 1927, in Pliny, Mason County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Wilson and Ruby Priddy. She was a retired human resources manager at Sears Roebuck after 33 years of service. She was a member of the Twentieth Street Baptist Church where she attended the Mary Martha Class and taught 40 years in the children's ministry. She was preceded in death by her husband Lacy Patton and cousin George Byus. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law Paul and Gail Patton of Ona, W.Va.; daughter and son-in-law Jean Ann and David Adkins of Huntington, W.Va.; grandchildren J. Mark Adkins, his wife Alex and their daughter Lanie; Nathan Andrew Adkins, his wife Colleen and their daughter Ella and son Luke; Lydia Kathleen Patton; and Phoebe Patton Randolph, her husband Justin and their sons Ben and Noah; and her cousin Carole Reising. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at Beard Mortuary. A special thank you to the staff of The Wyngate for their love and care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019