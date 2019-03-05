The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BETTY JO PINSON

BETTY JO PINSON, 92, passed away March 3, 2019 at Woodland's Retirement Community. She was born November 12, 1926 in Huntington, to the late Steven and Sadie Caudill. She attended Marshall College and married Clyde Benjamin Pinson in March of 1951, who preceded her in death in 1999. She was also preceded by her sisters, Jean Caudill Ramsdell and Janice Caudill Justice; and her daughters, Elizabeth Anne Pinson and Carolyn Pinson Drees Nielsen. Survivors include her sons, Mark B. Pinson (Ruth), Matthew S. Pinson (Cindy), Jon Michael Pinson (Mary) and James Patrick Pinson; grandchildren, Susan Shields, Marcia Freemon (Ben), James Patrick Pinson Jr., Linsey Pinson, Jasmine Pinson, Jan and Will Drees, Amanda Nielsen, Sarah Ezanidis (Pete), and Rebecca Pinson, Zane, Zeb, Zander and Niza Pinson; and several great-grandchildren who all loved her very much. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and a Christian lady. Betty Jo loved to play tennis and had many friends in both Huntington and Scottsdale, Arizona, who shared her passion for the sport. Betty Jo and Clyde loved to travel and took annual excursions which took them to almost every nook and cranny of the world. She was a friend and confidant to her children and her children's friends. Everyone was welcome in her home and she was a very gracious hostess to her guests. Betty Jo was a beautiful lady and had a very long and full life. She encouraged others when they were down and wasn't afraid to chastise her close friends or family when she thought they were out of line. She loved and was loved by many. Services will be held noon Wednesday at The First Presbyterian Church by The Rev. Skip Seibel. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m., until service time at the church and after the service. Private entombment for the family will be held in Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Presbyterian Church or to a charity of ones choice. Family Guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019
