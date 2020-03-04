|
BETTY JOANN (BRUMFIELD) NAPIER, age 87, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away the morning of Monday, March 2, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family. She was born March 1, 1933, to parents Earl and Sadie (Overby) Brumfield. Betty spent her life joyfully serving others as a cook, a pastry chef and, for over 40 years, as the First Lady of Philadelphia United Baptist Church (where she was a church member for 66 years). At Philadelphia United, Betty spent years organizing Mother's Day brunches, directing Christmas Plays and providing vast amounts of food for church dinners. She was known for her love of church and for her famous cooking and baking. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and 9 siblings. She is survived by her sweetheart and husband of 70 years, Don Napier, her five children and their spouses: daughter, Linda (Napier) and husband Robert Jack, daughter, Glenda (Napier) and husband Edward Jack, son, Don and wife Robin Napier, daughter, Junetta (Napier) and husband Roy Bias, daughter, Tina (Napier) and husband Tony Hazlett; her 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. Betty was known for her beautiful smile and her love for children. She didn't meet a person to whom she didn't offer a smile, a compliment or an invitation to church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Services for Betty will be held Thursday, March 5, at Philadelphia United Baptist Church. Viewing and Visitation will occur noon to 2 p.m., with the funeral to follow directly. Burial will occur thereafter at Harveytown Cemetery. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the church: 1224 Beech Fork Road, Lavalette, WV 25535. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020