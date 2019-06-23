Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY JOSEPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY JOSEPH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BETTY JOSEPH Obituary




BETTY JOSEPH, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019, following a brief illness. Betty was born in Ironton, a daughter to the late Jason and Sadie Delawder Markin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence, and son, Mark. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren. Mrs. Joseph was a graduate of Ironton High School and was employed for 25 years as an administrative secretary for Dawson Bryant Board of Education. Throughout her life she enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. After she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling. She was of the Christian faith and attended Memorial United Methodist Church in Coal Grove. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thurma Glanville, Faye Monnig, Elsie Stapleton and Roberta Swinford. Other survivors include her nieces and nephews, Jane Pruitt, Jim Price, Jeff Glanville, Jay Glanville, Regina Monnig, Rick Swinford and their families. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Joseph family memories and/or condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now