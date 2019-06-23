







BETTY JOSEPH, 89, of Coal Grove, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2019, following a brief illness. Betty was born in Ironton, a daughter to the late Jason and Sadie Delawder Markin. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Lawrence, and son, Mark. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren. Mrs. Joseph was a graduate of Ironton High School and was employed for 25 years as an administrative secretary for Dawson Bryant Board of Education. Throughout her life she enjoyed flower gardening, cooking and baking, and spending time with her family. After she and her husband retired, they enjoyed traveling. She was of the Christian faith and attended Memorial United Methodist Church in Coal Grove. In addition to her parents, husband and son, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Thurma Glanville, Faye Monnig, Elsie Stapleton and Roberta Swinford. Other survivors include her nieces and nephews, Jane Pruitt, Jim Price, Jeff Glanville, Jay Glanville, Regina Monnig, Rick Swinford and their families. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. Monday until the time of the service at the funeral home.