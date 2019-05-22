







BETTY JOYCE BROTHERS HOOVER, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 24, 1920, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul L. and Kathleen Childers Brothers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Berchard C. Hoover, whom she married on December 21, 1940; two daughters, Rev. Barbara Joyce McGinnis-Gillispie and Kathleen L. "Kathy" Hoover; three sisters, Patsy Huey, Frances Thomas and Dorothy May Brothers Echols; and a brother, John William "Bill" Brothers. Survivors include two children, Rev. John P. Hoover of Huntington and Dr. Jane Hoover-Plow and son-in-law Dr. Edward F. Plow of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kevin McGinnis, M. Ian McGinnis, Satu Gillispie, Matthew A. Plow and Marshall Plow; eight great-grandchildren; four nieces and four nephews. She was a member of Baptist Temple, where she was a member of the Berean Bible Class and she held many offices in the American Baptist Women of Baptist Temple. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance with Pastor J. Andrew Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Abbey of Remembrance. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Baptist Temple, 902 21st St., Huntington, WV 25703. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019