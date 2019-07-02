







BETTY JUNE SHEPPARD, 85, of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at her residence. The Ironton native was born March 1, 1934, a daughter to the late Jonah and Ruth Basham Allen. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Sheppard, who passed away in 2006. Mrs. Sheppard was a 1952 graduate of Ironton High School. Betty was a true friend, who kept in touch with friends from high school 67 years ago. She enjoyed gourmet cooking, bowling, gardening and spending time with her family. She was of the Christian faith. Betty is survived by two daughters, Karen Kay Lawson of South Point and LeighAnne (Rocky) Tyler of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; a special sister in-law, Lela Geswein; seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren with two more on the way this summer. In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by a brother John Allen; a son Edward D. Sheppard and a son in-law Gary Ruben Lawson. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, with Chaplain Roger Wireman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Betty's honor to the Ashland Community Hospice Care Center, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. Condolences may be made online to the Sheppard family by visiting www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 2, 2019