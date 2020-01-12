|
|
BETTY L. GILKERSON, age 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Chapmanville, W.Va., Betty was the daughter of the late George and Reba Peck Staley. She was a lifetime member of the Brandywine Hundred Ladies Auxiliary. Betty was a member of Hillcrest Bellefonte United Methodist Church in Wilmington, Del. Betty was the consummate lady, who was always well dressed and perfectly put together. In earlier years, she modeled for John Wanamaker. Betty loved to shop for clothes to add to her extensive wardrobe. Family was the center of Betty's life. She was the glue that kept the family together â€" "the family fabric." Betty was a doting Nana to her grandchildren, whom she loved spending time and playing Rummy with. She will be remembered for her kind and generous heart, who always sent you home with something whenever you came to visit. Betty was close with her daughters and sister, who she talked to on the phone every day. Betty enjoyed spending time at their beach home at Rehoboth Bay in Lewes, Del., where she could be found crabbing with Ron using only a string and a chicken neck. In earlier years, she was a talented seamstress who enjoyed making outfits for her children. Betty was also an amazing shopper who loved to use all her coupons to save the most money at the grocery store. She also loved watching TV, especially "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." Betty was predeceased by her loving husband of 70 years, Clyde A. Gilkerson; her parents; and her brothers, George Staley and Thomas Staley. She is survived by her children, Patricia A. Wilson (William F.), Pamela S. Maciey and Ronald C. Gilkerson (Tammy S.); her seven grandchildren, Christopher (Susan), Jennifer (David), Joey (Adriana), Jasen (Pam), Tyler (Megan), Adam (Keely) and Miranda; and seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Casey, Shane, Karalena, Annika and Jasen Jr.; her sister, Anna Haddox; and her sisters-in-law, Sandra Staley and Molly Staley. Services will be private. To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020