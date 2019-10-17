|
|
BETTY LEE CROUCH, "Miss Betty," 92, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, W.Va. Funeral services will be held on Friday at noon at Pea Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Halloran and Rev. Dan Londeree officiating. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be private. She was born March 8, 1927, in St. Albans, W.Va., the daughter of the late Richard Moses Robinson and Emmer Jane McClure Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dee Crouch, and twelve siblings. Miss Betty was a member of Pea Ridge Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was active with American Baptist Women. She was an aide, teacher and then became the Director of Cross Roads United Methodist Church Preschool. She also served as secretary for Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Miss Betty served 8 years on the governing body of the American Baptist Churches USA and as vice president of American Baptist International Ministries for two years. She and her husband, Bob, were very active with the youth at Highlawn Baptist and together served as the directors of the Senior High Camp at the West Virginia Baptist Camp at Cowen. A proud supporter of Marshall University, she enjoyed tailgating with her friends. Miss Betty is survived by her loving family, daughter, Jane Ellen (Tom) Adams of West Jefferson, N.C.; son, Rev. Robin (Becky) Crouch of Huntington; grandchildren, Eric (Danielle) Riffle, Sarah (Ryan) Rhodes and Bethany (Justin) Cox; great-grandchildren, Isla Riffle, Grayce, Briar, Harper and Hadley Rhodes and Jase and Lucas Cox; "adopted" son, Roger (Carol) Adams; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Paramount Senior Living for their excellent care of Miss Betty for the past six years. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the WVBC for Camp Cowen or BCM. The gift of Bibles through the Gideons is also appropriate. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2019