BETTY LOU LEWIS, 77, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born Oct. 19, 1941, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Hugh L. and Naomi Josephine Roby VanFaussien. Betty was also preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Nemer Lewis; a son, Charles Edward Hitchcock; a brother, Robert VanFaussien; and two granddaughters, Amber Sowards and Betty Jo Hitchcock. She was a retired Academic Advisor for the College of Education at Marshall University. Survivors include three daughters, Liz Hitchcock Yost of Huntington, Donna (Larry) Davis of Lavalette and Sarah (Brian) Sowards of Huntington; two sons, Hugh "Butch" Hitchcock of Huntington and David Hitchcock of Crown City, Ohio; two brothers, Joe (Ruth) VanFaussien of Cordova, S.C., and Hugh Michael "Casey" (Nan) VanFaussien of Orangeburg, S.C.; ten grandchildren, Ryan Hitchcock, Sheena (Brandon) Stone, Kyla McClendon, Jace Yost, Ashley Davis, Kristan Davis, Shannon Sowards, Gabby Sowards, Hunter Hitchcock and C.J. Hardwick; and two great-grandsons, Tucker Montgomery and Carter Stone. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. Mark Killen officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019