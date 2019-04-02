







BETTY LOU MARTIN MAYNOR, 88, of Huntington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 30, 2019. She was born in Huntington on June 8, 1930, the daughter of the late Lewis Ray Martin Sr. and the late Emma Jenedese Ward Martin. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Roy F. Maynor Jr.; two blessed daughters, Cheryl Richardson of Rochester, N.H., and Cathy (Jeff) Camp of Sunderland, Md.; five wonderful grandsons: Michael Paul Richardson, Jordan (Lauren) Richardson, Jacob (Shelby) Camp, Joshua (Katie) Camp, and Jason (fiancé, Kristen Chaffins) Camp; two great-granddaughters, Ashlin Doucette and Marley Richardson; "adopted" daughter, Joanne Houston; "adopted" granddaughter, Jessica Doucette; sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Swavely; niece, Deborah Swavely; nephew, Daryl (Melody) Swavely; aunt, Dorothy Grove; and many other beautiful family and friends. Preceding her in death, her two sons, Stephen Martin and Michael Andrew, greeted her in heaven. Betty graduated from Huntington East High School in 1948 where she was on the Senior Steering Committee, Prom Committee, Vice President of Senior Glee Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She worked for several years as the personal secretary for Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. Once her children arrived, she was proudly a stay-at-home wife and mother. Most important in her life was her faith in Jesus Christ, who she served faithfully by singing in the choir, working with youth, women's ministries, hospitality committees, and serving as Church Clerk. She was a charter member of New Baptist Church. She enjoyed the fellowship of her beloved Berean Sunday School Class. Deep appreciation is extended to neighbors, friends, and caregivers, Angie and Tom Angle, and Karen Ramey who helped her husband care for her at home. We appreciate the comforting visits and guidance of the professionals from Hospice of Huntington. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, WV 25702. The funeral service will follow at the church at 1:30 p.m. led by Pastor Trent Eastman. Entombment will be at Woodmere Cemetery Memorial Chapel, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Betty Maynor Memorial Fund at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., Huntington, WV 25702 or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary