







BETTY LOU WEBB CLINE, 80, of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, W.Va. She was born July 14, 1938, in Inez, Ky., a daughter of the late Frank and Maude Crum Webb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Trigger Dale Cline; an infant brother; and a special nephew, Jason Owen Wallace. She was a homemaker and a member of New Friendship United Baptist Church, Inez, Ky. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Dale (Steve) Thompson; her son, Franklin (Donna) Cline; her sister, Willa (Johnnie) Wallace; five grandchildren, Brad (Kayla) Cline and children Roxy and Jazzlyn, Amanda Adkins and her son Andreas, Tiffany (Chris) Blackburn and children Braxton and Rayce, Heather Courts and children Ethan and Jacob and Nathan (Erin) Thompson and children Hunter, Carter and Fisher; two special nieces, Beth (Jonas) McNearney and Amie (Tyler) Crockett; two sisters-in-law, Lucille Hinkle and Ruth Cline; and numerous extended family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Greg Page officiating. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cyrus Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.