Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
BETTY LOUISE OSBURN BURKS, 89, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born June 16, 1929, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Samuel and Verna Berry Osburn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Burks; four sisters, Pearl Osburn, Sylvia (Mac) Booten, Opal (Edgar) Adkins, Maxine (Willard) Kuhn; and four brothers, Bruce (Lelia) Osburn, Irvin (Bessie) Osburn, Roscoe (Nell) Osburn and Scott (Virginia) Osburn. She is survived by her son, Philip Burks; one brother, Carl (Emma) Osburn of Lavalette; one sister, Dorothy Mae (Norman) Adkins of Piqua, Ohio; one stepdaughter, Nina Clark of Huntington; stepsons, Michael Burks of Huntington and John (Stephanie) Burks of Hurricane, W.Va.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Betty was a homemaker and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a member of the church choir and the Osburn Quartet. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Forest Memorial Park, Milton, at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
