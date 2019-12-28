|
|
|
BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Mayenschein, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Family Life Worship Center, 209 N. 2nd Street Suite B, Ironton. Burial will follow in Burlington (Ohio) Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019