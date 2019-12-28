Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for BETTY MAYENSCHEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN

Send Flowers
BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN Obituary

BETTY MARIE MAYENSCHEIN, 93, of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Mayenschein, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Dec. 29, Family Life Worship Center, 209 N. 2nd Street Suite B, Ironton. Burial will follow in Burlington (Ohio) Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -