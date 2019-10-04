|
BETTY RAE BEVINS closed her earthly eyes on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and opened them for all eternity to the riches of God's glory. She was a resident of Williamson, W.Va., for over 80 years before moving to The Village at Riverview, Barboursville, W.Va. Betty Rae, as she was affectionately known to her family and friends, was born April 19, 1930, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late Charles Jackson Chandler and Virginia Clyde Chandler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Estil Layton "Breezy" Bevins; a brother, Charles L. Chandler; and a sister, Margaret Louise Curry. Betty Rae met "Breezy" Bevins in 1947, and they were married one year later on Thanksgiving Day, 1948. Breezy remained the love of her life until her last breath. Betty and Breezy were inseparable for over 69 years and were blessed with three children, Charles William (Bonita) Bevins, Terri Lynne (Steven) Burgh and Dwayne (Tara) Bevins. She especially loved telling stories of her six grandchildren, Corey David Bevins, Aaron Michael (Melissa) Bevins, Jeremy Matthew (Andrea) Bevins, Emilea Suzanne Burgh, Sadie Grace Bevins and Elizabeth Rae Bevins, and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jacob, Ella and Owen. Betty Rae also leaves behind several loved nieces and nephews. Betty and Breezy were baptized together at the East Williamson Baptist Church in 1952, where she served her Lord with joy and happiness for over 75 years on numerous church committees and in various capacities throughout her long and blessed life. She was an immaculate homemaker and wonderful cook, having her family's spiritual and physical care the focus of her life. She loved each holiday and made her home special for her family with an abundance of food and decorations to celebrate. Betty Rae also loved Williamson, the Wolfpack, and getting together with her high school classmates at their special class reunions. She was an active member of several Williamson High School reunion planning committees and would bring joy and laughter to her classmates as she remembered people, places, and events that others had long forgotten. Betty Rae leaves behind her family and numerous friends that will miss her dearly, but who also are joyous at her home-going, knowing with full assurance that she completed her journey and was welcomed home as a good and faithful servant. Betty Rae's services will be conducted on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the East Williamson Baptist Church with Pastors Bill Blankenship and Caleb Horne officiating. Friends may pay their respects beginning at 11 a.m. prior to the services. The family will also have a visitation period on Friday evening, October 4, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Burial will be at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. To the many doctors and caregivers who have watched over our mother the family is eternally grateful.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019