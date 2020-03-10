The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431

BEVERLY ANN SWEET

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BEVERLY ANN SWEET Obituary

BEVERLY ANN SWEET, 50, of South Point, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2020, at home. She was born August 22, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bobby Joe Pruitt Sr. and Eloise Marie Epling Pruitt. She is survived by her husband, John David Sweet; two daughters, Allison and Krysta Dailey; two sisters, Teresa Slone (Carl) and their children Carlee and Austin (McKensie), and Thomasina Anderson; one brother, Bobby Joe Pruitt Jr. (Jennifer) and their son Luke; one great-nephew, Lincoln. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Simpson. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BEVERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries