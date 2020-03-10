|
|
BEVERLY ANN SWEET, 50, of South Point, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2020, at home. She was born August 22, 1969, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bobby Joe Pruitt Sr. and Eloise Marie Epling Pruitt. She is survived by her husband, John David Sweet; two daughters, Allison and Krysta Dailey; two sisters, Teresa Slone (Carl) and their children Carlee and Austin (McKensie), and Thomasina Anderson; one brother, Bobby Joe Pruitt Jr. (Jennifer) and their son Luke; one great-nephew, Lincoln. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Gordon Simpson. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2020