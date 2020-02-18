|
|
BILL DUNCAN, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Crystal Leffingwell Duncan; one brother, Donald Duncan and father-in-law, Earl Carrico. Bill was an employee of Schneider Funeral Home for over 56 years. He was a member and deacon of 26th St. Church of Christ in Huntington. He was a previous deacon at Rome Church of Christ in Proctorville, Ohio. Bill was a 1965 graduate of Chesapeake High School and took pride in taking an active role in our local community. He was a member of Chesapeake City Council, Chesapeake Fire Dept., Chesapeake-Proctorville Lions Club, Tidy Up Lawrence County (TLC), and formerly a board member of the Chesapeake Little League. Bill was an avid Chesapeake Panthers sports fan cheering on his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Bill leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Jean Carrico Duncan; one daughter, Billie (Todd) Ransbottom of Proctorville, Ohio; one son, Kevin (Kris) Duncan of Proctorville, Ohio; three grandchildren, Seth Ransbottom and fiance', Emily Phipps, Emily Duncan and Kayla Duncan; mother-in-law, Ella Ruth Carrico of Sebastian, Fla.; two sisters, Carol (Alton) Tripp of Toledo, Ohio, and Bobbie (Saeed) Kattoua of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Betty (Steve) Hamrick of Vero Beach, Fla., and Diana (Randy) Best of Sebastian, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Ronald (Bernie) Carrico of Savannah, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, family and a community of friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be conducted by Minister Alan Cole and Minister Chris Roberts at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. A private family burial will be held at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020