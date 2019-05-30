The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BILLIE HATTEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BILLIE McALISTER HATTEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BILLIE McALISTER HATTEN Obituary




BILLIE McALISTER HATTEN, 89, of Anderson, S.C., widow of John Wilson Hatten, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born February 8, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert B. McAlister and Ruby Hitchcock Gorst. Billie was a 1948 graduate of C-K High School. She was a homemaker who cared for her husband and children. Billie was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Claude Gilkerson. She is survived by one son, John Hatten and his wife Dara and their children Christopher and Austin Hatten; one daughter, Rene' McElveen and her children Nicholas and Alexis McElveen. Other survivors include her brother and his wife, Robert D. and Rebecca McAlister; two sisters, Betty Gilkerson and Emma May Hurst and her husband Gale; two brothers-in-law, Carl D. Hatten and Frank Hatten and his wife Tiny; one sister-in-law, Eleanor Meadows; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be conducted from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now