







BILLIE McALISTER HATTEN, 89, of Anderson, S.C., widow of John Wilson Hatten, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born February 8, 1930, in Kenova, W.Va., a daughter of the late Robert B. McAlister and Ruby Hitchcock Gorst. Billie was a 1948 graduate of C-K High School. She was a homemaker who cared for her husband and children. Billie was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Claude Gilkerson. She is survived by one son, John Hatten and his wife Dara and their children Christopher and Austin Hatten; one daughter, Rene' McElveen and her children Nicholas and Alexis McElveen. Other survivors include her brother and his wife, Robert D. and Rebecca McAlister; two sisters, Betty Gilkerson and Emma May Hurst and her husband Gale; two brothers-in-law, Carl D. Hatten and Frank Hatten and his wife Tiny; one sister-in-law, Eleanor Meadows; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be conducted from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, W.Va. Funeral services will begin immediately following the visitation, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019