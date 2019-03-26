







BILLY JOE ADKINS, 82, of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Jody Thompson and Pastor Charlie Berry. Burial will be in Morrison Cemetery, Barboursville. He was born Aug. 30, 1936, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Lee Otis and Verla Marshall Adkins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Opal Lovelle Stewart Adkins and six brothers and two sisters. He is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Annette and Winford Winters of Barboursville, and Marsha Lewis of Jacksonville, Fl.; one son and daughter-in-law, Billy Joe and Pam Adkins Jr. of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and sisters-in-law, Eliza Adkins and Juanita Adkins, both of Wayne; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be one hour before the service Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.