|
|
BILLY JOE CLARK, 82, of Milton, passed away April 28, 2019, at his cabin. He was born October 3, 1936, in Wayne County, a son of the late Ancil Clark and Vada Clark Conner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Callaway Clark, and his brother, Floyd Clark. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Carla Chapman and Nancy and David Simmons; one sister, Lois Cade; one brother, Delmar Clark; four grandchildren, Scott Simmons, Sam Simmons, Seth Simmons and Connor Chapman; three great-grandchildren, Bryson Simmons, Bryleigh Simmons and Kennen Simmons. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chad Clark. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 1, 2019