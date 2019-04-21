







BILLY JOE SPANGLER, 70, of Huntington, husband of Linda Kay Bias Spangler, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Pastor Bill DeMoss officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Billy was born Dec. 9, 1948, in Huntington, a son of the late Howard Richard and Ruby New Spangler. Additional family that has preceded him in death were two brothers, Rocky Spangler and Charles Spangler; and a daughter-in-law, Amanda Spangler. He was a route salesman, having worked for 39 years for Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, and a member of the Barboursville Moose Lodge 2586. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Janenna Jo Spangler of Huntington; a son, Billy Joe Spangler Jr. of Huntington; four grandchildren, Brooklynn Riley Spangler, Landon Howard Spangler, Kaylynn Sue Spangler and Breanna Leigh Smith; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Linda and Steve Boster of Barboursville, Cathy and Eddie Mullins of Huntington, Brenda Spangler of South Point, Ohio, and Charlotte and Chuck Burgess of North Carolina; and three brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard Spangler of North Carolina, Ray Spangler of Ceredo, W.Va., and Garland and Paula Spangler of St. Augustine, Fla. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019