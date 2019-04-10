







BILLY TAYLOR KINDER, 90, of Milton, passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Cabell Healthcare Milton. He was born June 24, 1928, the son of the late Rubin Wyatt and Veatrice Taylor Kinder. He was retired from INCO Alloys, a charter member of Church in the Valley in Milton, where he served as Trustee, Bus Driver and Usher. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Mae Jordan Kinder; grandson, Joshua Douglas Neville; one brother and two sisters. He is survived by two sons, Samuel and Patty Kinder, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.,; the Rev. Carl and Jeanine Kinder of Asheville, N.C.; one daughter, Connie and Everett (Patches) Neville of Milton; 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary.