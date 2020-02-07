|
BILLY VERNON DEWEES, 85, of Lesage, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Billy was born June 30, 1934, in Point Pleasant, WV, a son of the late Hobart and Mary Emma Cromley Dewees. He resided in Lesage, W.Va., and wintered in Fort Pierce, Fla. He was a Child of God, member of the 4th Ave. United Methodist Church, also attended Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, member of the Tri-State Dulcimer Society, United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the U.S. and Canada. Billy was also preceded in death by his wife, Hilda Ellen Coleman Dewees; older sister, Margie Dewees Pauley; brother, Hobart Dewees Jr.; and younger sister, Donna Dewees Parsons. He is survived by a younger sister, Annetta Dewees Durst; four daughters, Kathy (the late Roger) Dillon, Rebecca (Larry) Lani, Linda (John) Perry and Marie (Brett) Merritt; 11 grandchildren, Jessica Dillon-Akers, Joshua (Kayla) Dillon, Eric (Larrisa) Lani, Gregory Lani, Brian Lani, John III (Sarah) Perry, Nathan (Alix) Perry, David (Emily) Perry, Kyle (Tasha) Merritt, Ethan (Sara) Merritt, Bryce (Courtney) Merritt; 12 great-grandchildren, Semarra and Calvin "CD" Akers, Brystol and Kinlee Dillon, Makenna Lani, Lena, Josie, Samuel, Xavier, Marlee and Evelyn Perry and Oliver Merritt; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Billy brought music and laughter to many. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Chapman's Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gideons, Huntington City Mission or church of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.