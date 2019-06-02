







BILLYE JO LYONS, 76, of Ceredo, passed from this world on May 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born February 3, 1943, in Ceredo, a daughter of William Francis Lyons and Anna Lee Kidd Lyons. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Frances Lyons and Penny Lyons; and her brothers-in-law, Gene McGlone, Kenny Ward; and her two special nephews, Jeremiah Wilks and Jason Lyons McGlone. To friends and work associates, Jo was "BJ." She was a graduate of Marshall University. She was a retiree of Cabell County DHHR, having served many years as a social worker. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her five children, Melanie Chapman (Mike), Robin Workman, Tommy Hart (Wendy) and Tyler and Keirstin Lyons; her grandchildren, Nadia Nichols (Ricky Pinson), Andrea Wilson (Justin Carrier), Courtney Wilson, Hannah Chapman, Emily Chapman, Tristan Chapman, Tyson Chapman, Brandi Workman, Mindi Workman, Lori Workman, Nick Workman, Seth Hart (Rachel), Phala Madison Hart and Alex Carter. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren, Kelsey Huffman, Isaac Workman, Brooklyn Pack, Erika Pack, Chardae Pack, Levi Lowdermilk, Olivia Keffer, Daevon Workman, Elijah Workman and Silas Workman; her siblings, Helen "Speck" McGlone, Jenny Irvin (Bill), Angie Lockhart (Dick), Faith Wilks (Cecil) and Hope Smith (Doug); and her many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her wishes were to be cremated. Her visitation will be conducted on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019