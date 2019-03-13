







BLANCH ELIZABETH BARTRAM, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Heritage Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born January 4, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Thurman and Grace Vance Burns. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Bartram; one son, Levi Woodson Bartram; one grandson, James Adkins; and one brother, Jack Burns. She is survived by two daughters, Carol (Shorty) Haynes and Deanna Lovejoy; two sons, Bill (Sharon) Bartram and Thurman (Jean) Bartram; grandchildren, Lisa (Don) Whitmore, Veronica (Ryan) Cameron, Kelli (Frank II) Meehling, Jessica (Britton) McKee, Erica (Shawn) Moss, Shelli (Josh) Dierdorff and P.J. (Vincent) Lovejoy; 20 great-grandchildren, Abbi, Hunter, Brooklynn, Owen, Ethan, Leah, Lexi, Madison, Jayden, Brayden, Jasmine, Kathy, Dakota, Sophia, Cooper, Kaelin, Calli, Davis, Douglas and Kari; one great-great-grandchild, Wyatt; seven siblings, Doris Ashworth, Jerry Burns, Jim Burns, Mary Williams, David Burns, Thurman Burns and Charlene Burns; one special sister-in-law, Deloris Ashworth; a special friend who was like a daughter, Alma McCohn. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Genesis Health Care for taking such great care of our mother. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the funeral home. The grandsons will serve as pallbearers.