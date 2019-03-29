







BOBBIE E. STOUT, 85, of Barboursville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born on February 24, 1934, in Clinton, Tenn., the daughter of the late Earl and Gladys Stout. She was a Medical Technologist Supervisor at St. Mary's Medical Center, as well as an Associate Professor with Marshall University. Bobbie was a member of Cabell County Democratic Women's Club and the Tri-State Artists Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Kimber) Cady of Proctorville, Ohio, and Gini Snyder of Barboursville; grandchildren, Sarah Cady of Proctorville, Ohio, and Josh (Amanda) Snyder of Barboursville; and sister, Brenda Bratcher of Louisville, Ky. There will not be public services. To honor her memory, the family asks that donations be made to a children's . Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, is caring for the family. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary