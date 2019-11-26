|
BOBBIE LOU STRAW, 48 of Dunlow, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Vannatter Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. She was born on June 16, 1971 in Huntington, a daughter of Cozie Vannatter Straw of Dunlow and the late Bernard Straw. Bobbie was a nurse's aide for West Virginia Choice. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her grandparents, Keeling and Mahala Vannatter and Howard and Genevieve Straw. Survivors include one daughter, Lydia Bowen (Everett) of Genoa, W.Va.; two sons, Michael Short (Meghan) of Milton, and Dillon Short of Dunlow, W.Va.; one sister, Cindy Cremeans (Jerry) of Proctorville, Ohio; one brother, Keeling "Calvin" Straw (Missy) of Radnor, W.Va.; three half-sisters, Kathy, Donna and Regina; one half-brother, Wayne Straw; six grandchildren: Connor, Gunnar, Gracyn , Declan Short, Braylon Bowen, and Liam Short. Bobbie is also survived by special aunts and uncles which she dearly loved, David and Marilyn "Diann" Moore of Brush Creek, W.Va., and John and Nina Vannatter of Dunlow, W.Va.; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019