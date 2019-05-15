Home

Leavitt Funeral Home & Crematory
403 7th St
Parkersburg, WV 26101
(304) 422-6459
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
Parkersburg, WV
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leavitt Funeral Home
Parkersburg, WV
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Mineral Wells, WV
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
Mineral Wells, WV
BOBBY EDWARD GEORGE, 82, of Hurricane, W.Va., formerly of Mineral Wells, W.Va., passed away May 11, 2019, at his residence. He was born October 22, 1936, in Belleville, W.Va., a son of the late L. Doral and Dortha Tennant George. Mr. George retired from A.B. Chance and also worked for Bosley Rental in Parkersburg. He was a member of the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Surviving are his loving wife of more than 61 years, Lillian C. Bargeloh George; three children, Tony George (Tammy Chapman) of Hurricane, Ellen Bowie (Keith) of Hurricane and Angela Sansom (Jerry) of Sod, W.Va.; sister, Beatrice Parsons of Parkersburg; five grandchildren, Timothy, Brittany and John Bowie and Jessica and Jeremy Sansom; several nieces and nephews, which include Terry Lemon and Linda Moss; and friend, Patsy Kerns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Roger Todd George, sisters, Freda Townsend, Hyla Hupp, Gladys Stewart, Eleanor Dilly and infant Betty George. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Mineral Wells, W.Va., with Reverends Steve Gedon and Ellis Conley officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour prior to services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 63 Turkey Foot Road, Mineral Wells, WV 26150, or The Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, 2848 Putnam Ave., Hurricane, WV 25526. Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
