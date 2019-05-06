The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
BOBBY LEE RIDER, 89, of Ona, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center from a major stroke. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will be White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Masonic graveside rites will be conducted by Minerva Lodge #13, A.F. & A.M., Barboursville. He was born December 17, 1929 a son of the late William Harold Rider and Erma Woodrum Rider. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving during the Korean Conflict as a gunners mate on the USS Thomas E. Fraser. He was a 50 year-plus member of the Minerva Lodge #13 A.F. & A.M., Barboursville. He retired from Ravenswood Aluminum after 28 years of service. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Bledsoe Rider; one son, Jimmy Lee Rider; and a brother, Wayne Junior Rider. He is survived by one sister, Sandra Olson; one brother, Melvin Rider; one grandson and his wife, Marc and Bonnie Rider; four great-grandchildren: Eric Zachary Rider, Johnnie Comer, Mindy Wooten and Mickey Sovine; and three great-great-grandchildren, Jack Comer, Adin Comer and Wyatt Wooten; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Cook, Michael Perry, Buddy Hurley, Mickey Grass, Wayne Dailey, Scott Dailey, Erin McComas Carter and Jenna McComas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and one hour before services Wednesday at the Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 6, 2019
