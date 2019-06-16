







BONITA KARLEEN DOWIS, 82, of Huntington, went to her heavenly home Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Steve Sullivan. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Bonita was born August 31, 1936, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Homer and Hazel Sharp Russell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Billy Ray Dowis; one sister, Dr. Movita Pickens; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Frank and Betty Dowis Meadows. Bonita is survived by one son, Russell Ray (Diana Lycans) Dowis of Huntington; three daughters, Penny Dowis Wiles (Randy), Col. (Ret.) Katrina K. Dowis, all of Huntington, and Mindy Dowis Davis (Bryan) of Kenova. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Jeremy Wiles, Courtney Dowis Spurlock (Rodney), TSgt Darren Wiles, Elizabeth Dowis Matthews (Gary), Brady Wiles, Chase Davis, Delaney Davis, Sidney Davis, Savannah Davis, Reece Davis; six great-grandchildren, Elijah Spurlock, Patelin Spurlock, Hazley Matthews, Faith Spurlock, Luke Spurlock and Hendrix Matthews; and one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob (Gail) Dowis of Huntington. In addition, numerous nephews and nieces survive her as well: Kevin (Jen) Meadows, Karie Dowis Spurlock (Tom), Brice (Amy) Dowis, Roderick (Sara) Pickins, Lynn (John) Poliks; great-nephews and nieces, Jack, Will, Nick Meadows, Logan Spurlock, Katie Dowis, Matt, Zack and Grace Pickens, Marissa and Karen Poliks; cousins, Frank (Doraleen) Dowis, Frankie Dowis, Chuck (Gwen) Dowis; friend, Lorraine Troglin; many others, including her church family at Good Samaritan Church; as well as a longtime friend and neighbor, Judy Lycans. Bonita was also an extended mother and grandmother to many. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Home. She will be missed, but she has left behind such a powerful footprint on this earth that we should learn from. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Good Samaritan Church Community Center, 1610 Florence Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary