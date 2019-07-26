|
|
BONNIE EVANS, 68, of Barboursville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Monday, July 22, 2019, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with the Elders of Bethel United Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born November 23, 1950, in Detroit, Mich., a daughter of Ted and Ailene Moore Asbury of Barboursville. Bonnie was a member of Bethel United Baptist Church in Genoa, W.Va., and worked in the Wayne County School System for all her working career. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ben and Thelma Moore; paternal grandparents, Charles and Sarah Asbury; brother-in-law, Ronnie Evans; sister-in-law, Rosella Copley; nephew, Tyson Jude; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. In addition to her parents, Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Charles Evans; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Deborah and Jim Swafford of Crum, W.Va.; a special cousin, William Marcum of Stepptown, W.Va.; and special friends, George and Josie Nelson of Wayne; she is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Bonnie was dearly loved and will be missed by many lifelong friends and new friends that she made in Barboursville. Friends may call 6 until 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019