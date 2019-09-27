|
BONNIE JEAN MUSSER SERGENT, age 87 of Hamlin, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on September 25, 2019. She was born in Pemberville, Ohio, to the late Lawrence Musser and Florence Smith Musser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dail Sergent. She has four sisters, Betty Van Newhouse, Rosemary Driftmyer, Jacquelyn Garrett and Dolly Brubaker. She graduated from Pemberville High School in 1949. After school, she married her husband of 64 years on June 27, 1950. Dail departed this life on January 25, 2015, at age 87. Together they raised three children, Deborah (John) Smith, Gregory (Sheila) Sergent and Glenn Sergent, all of Hamlin, W.Va. She has five grandsons, John W. Smith, Michael (Tosha) Smith, Elijah, Tim (Cassi) and Andy Sergent. She has one granddaughter, Michelle (Warren) Turley; three great-grandsons, Alexander, Samuel Smith and Isaiah (Kirsten) Smith, and three great-granddaughters, Anna, Ava and Abigail Smith. She was a stay-at-home mom, beloved wife and homemaker, her mission in life was to cook and feed you. She was a mother to many and a friend to all. She was a faithful member of Harvey's Creek United Baptist Church prior to her illness. She loved her family and lived life with a deep sense of Christian faith. She will be greatly missed. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all caregivers. For the past three years she has been cared for by the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Rev. Terry Sponaugle officiating. Interment will follow in Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019