BONNIE M. PARSONS, 74, formerly of Huntington, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio, following a two-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Bonnie was born June 10, 1944, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Robert J. and Nellie (Somerville) Saville, who both preceded her in death. She leaves her son, Mark Parsons; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Tamara Parsons; two grandchildren, Elise and Josiah Parsons; and her brother, William Saville. A brother, Ronald, also preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Living Water Presbyterian Church, 1910 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019