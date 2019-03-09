Home

POWERED BY

Services
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
Resources
More Obituaries for BONNIE PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BONNIE M. PARSONS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BONNIE M. PARSONS Obituary




BONNIE M. PARSONS, 74, formerly of Huntington, went home to the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio, following a two-year battle with sarcoma cancer. Bonnie was born June 10, 1944, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Robert J. and Nellie (Somerville) Saville, who both preceded her in death. She leaves her son, Mark Parsons; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Tamara Parsons; two grandchildren, Elise and Josiah Parsons; and her brother, William Saville. A brother, Ronald, also preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Living Water Presbyterian Church, 1910 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements are in care of McColaugh Funeral Home Xenia, Ohio.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now