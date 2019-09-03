|
BRAD FRANKLIN "SLUGGER" TOWNSEND, 36, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. Brad was born August 1, 1983, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of Sharon Watson Townsend and Paul (Angela) Townsend. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Hazel Townsend; and an uncle, Michael Townsend. Brad graduated from Symmes Valley High School, Class of 2001, a member of Brothers of the Wheel, Mother Chapter and a Brick Layer for Local 5, WV. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Fischer Townsend; his children, Elizabeth Townsend and Alexander Adkins; one sister, Brittni Newman; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Rena Watson; aunt, Paula Burcham; cousins, Justin Watson and Kristen Estep; special friends, Nick Manning and Rockstar; and numerous family members and friends. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH, with The Christian Riders Club conducting the service. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019