The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BRAD TOWNSEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BRAD FRANKLIN "SLUGGER" TOWNSEND


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BRAD FRANKLIN "SLUGGER" TOWNSEND Obituary




BRAD FRANKLIN "SLUGGER" TOWNSEND, 36, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant. Brad was born August 1, 1983, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of Sharon Watson Townsend and Paul (Angela) Townsend. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Hazel Townsend; and an uncle, Michael Townsend. Brad graduated from Symmes Valley High School, Class of 2001, a member of Brothers of the Wheel, Mother Chapter and a Brick Layer for Local 5, WV. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Fischer Townsend; his children, Elizabeth Townsend and Alexander Adkins; one sister, Brittni Newman; maternal grandparents, Bernard and Rena Watson; aunt, Paula Burcham; cousins, Justin Watson and Kristen Estep; special friends, Nick Manning and Rockstar; and numerous family members and friends. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, OH, with The Christian Riders Club conducting the service. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with final expenses. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BRAD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now