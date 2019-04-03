|
|
BRADLEY AARON MAYO, 38, of Kenova, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Brad was born on March 21, 1981, in Huntington, a son of Timothy Mayo and Erma Fridley Collier. He attended local schools and was a plumber and pipe fitter. Survivors include his parents, Timothy Mayo and Erma Collier; and two sisters, Meghan Knapp and Amy Noble; three nieces, Riley, Cosette and Mairin; and two nephews, Richard and Ethan. He is also survived by his best friend and soulmate, Jillian Myree Cooper, who is the mother of his three children, Mia Myree Cooper, Marley Eryn Cooper and Tripp Agatino Mayo. Cremation will take place and memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Mayo Family Cemetery, Sherwood Drive, Huntington. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019