BRADY GRANVILLE WYSONG SR., 68, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1951, in West Hamlin, W.Va., a son of the late William Granville Wysong and Lorraine Johnson Wysong. He is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Thacker Wysong; sons Brady Wysong Jr., of Barboursville and Jason Hicks of Huntington; daughter Misty Smith of Huntington; grandchildren Jodi and Brittany Wysong, Tyler and Kayleigh Murphy and Adam Murphy, William Smith and Zoie Hicks; great-granddaughter Ava Murphy. At Brady's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 4, 2019