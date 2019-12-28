The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
1986 - 2019
BRANDON SCOTT ELLIS, 33, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va. He was born July 30, 1986, in Huntington, a son of William David and Debra Abbott Ellis of Lesage, W.Va. He is also survived by three sisters, Augusta Baker, Danielle Perry and Christina Copley, and two brothers, Douglas Cardwell and Nathan Ellis. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
